GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $283,772.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $153.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.72.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

