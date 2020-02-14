GAM Holding AG Has $10.05 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $3,477,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,066.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,132.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $885.51 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

