GAM Holding AG Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

