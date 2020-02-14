GAM Holding AG Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 128,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 214,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 675,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 406,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

