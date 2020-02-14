GAM Holding AG Has $13.65 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,503 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 188,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,142 shares of company stock worth $5,920,709. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

