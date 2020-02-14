GAM Holding AG Has $18.01 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

