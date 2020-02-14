GAM Holding AG Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,838,000 after acquiring an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 299,649 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

