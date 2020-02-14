GAM Holding AG Has $28.79 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,081 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

