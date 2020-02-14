GAM Holding AG Has $42.67 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 2.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.54% of Logitech International worth $42,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $44.05 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,596,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

