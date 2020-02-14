GAM Holding AG Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,180 shares of company stock worth $8,080,122. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $148.21 and a 12-month high of $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.30.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

