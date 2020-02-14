GAM Holding AG Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Post worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

