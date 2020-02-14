GAM Holding AG Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $335.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.74 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

