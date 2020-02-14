GAM Holding AG Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lennar by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

