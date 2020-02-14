GAM Holding AG Increases Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,852 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

