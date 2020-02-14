GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 318,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,908,000 after purchasing an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.18 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

