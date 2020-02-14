GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

