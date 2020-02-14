GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

CERN opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

