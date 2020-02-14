GAM Holding AG Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $180.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

