GAM Holding AG Makes New $9.52 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 373,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.