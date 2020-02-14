GAM Holding AG Purchases 14,713 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of WellCare Health Plans worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

