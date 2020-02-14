GAM Holding AG Raises Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $67,282,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,392.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,209,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,749,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

