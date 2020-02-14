GAM Holding AG Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,959.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,640.54 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,996.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,965.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.