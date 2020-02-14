GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175,753 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Group started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.01 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

