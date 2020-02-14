GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

