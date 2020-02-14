GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,300 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,215,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 169,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.