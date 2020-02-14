GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,574 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $59.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.