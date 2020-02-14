GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 356,047 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.08% of Apache worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

