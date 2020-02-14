GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $453,323,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $67,689,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth $52,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2,799.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 180,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

