GAM Holding AG Sells 12,906 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.21% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.