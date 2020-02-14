GAM Holding AG Sells 19,800 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.24% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $230.02 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

