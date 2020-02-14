GAM Holding AG Sells 20,904 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

