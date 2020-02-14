GAM Holding AG Sells 2,093 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $59.03 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

