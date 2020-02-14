GAM Holding AG Sells 2,192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

PSX opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.