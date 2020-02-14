GAM Holding AG Sells 24,089 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.01 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

