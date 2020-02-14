GAM Holding AG Sells 307,759 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,759 shares during the period. LexinFintech accounts for about 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.60% of LexinFintech worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

LX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

