GAM Holding AG Sells 34,608 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

CVS stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

