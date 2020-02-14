GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

GGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 970,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,257. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

