Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of GNT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 72,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

