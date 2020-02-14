GameCredits Price Hits $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Livecoin, Crex24 and Poloniex. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $79,274.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinrail, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

