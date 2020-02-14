Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.99 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce sales of $287.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $303.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

