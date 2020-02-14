GAPS (GAP) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $7.03 or 0.00068169 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $70.26 million and $3.61 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00082299 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,341.32 or 1.00331840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000675 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000426 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000271 BTC.

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

