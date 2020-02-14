Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $39,106.00 and $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,368,988 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

