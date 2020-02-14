GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report $171.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.67 million and the highest is $173.03 million. GasLog posted sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $726.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.12 million to $771.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $804.41 million, with estimates ranging from $775.33 million to $840.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. GasLog has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $509.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.