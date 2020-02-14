GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,175,902 shares during the period. GasLog accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.77% of GasLog worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOG stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

