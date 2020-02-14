GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 2,274,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.43%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

