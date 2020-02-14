GCN Coin Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $92,277.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $10.39. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00795322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

