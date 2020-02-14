Gene Source Code Chain One Day Volume Hits $19,723.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $19,723.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

