General Electric (LON:GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GEC traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 12.92 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 79,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 63.21 and a current ratio of 78.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 644.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,362.20 ($17.92).

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

