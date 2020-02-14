General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.8% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,872,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,823,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

