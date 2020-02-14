General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 21,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

